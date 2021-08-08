Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of BIP opened at $55.38 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

