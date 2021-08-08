Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.