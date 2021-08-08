Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEP. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after purchasing an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $17,242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 325,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

