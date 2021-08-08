Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

BRKL stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $607,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

