Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.40. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

