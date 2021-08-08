Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Woodward by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 479.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock worth $3,146,953 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

