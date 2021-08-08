Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,386 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $118.08 and a 12 month high of $307.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.61. The company has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

