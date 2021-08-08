Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 19,209 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.62.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.