Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,642,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 172.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,100 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

