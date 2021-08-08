Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 8,025 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

