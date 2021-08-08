Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.47 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.14. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

