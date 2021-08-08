Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 132.5% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.