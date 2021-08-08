Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

