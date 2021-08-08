Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 705 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

