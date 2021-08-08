BSCView (BSCV) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, BSCView has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $251,020.87 and approximately $5,590.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.96 or 1.00260597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00784718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

