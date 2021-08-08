BTIG Research Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $200.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

