BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,656. The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.