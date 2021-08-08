BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

