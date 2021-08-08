Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,371.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

