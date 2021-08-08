Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $522,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. 1,708,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.