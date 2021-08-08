Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.59. 379,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

