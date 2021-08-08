CACHE Gold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $191,084.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.07 million and $191,084.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $56.82 or 0.00128873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00829566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00100587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040068 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

