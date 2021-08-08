CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.12. CACI International posted earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CACI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.31. The company had a trading volume of 257,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

