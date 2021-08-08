California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Trading 4,522.6% Higher

California Beach Restaurants, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBHR) rose 4,522.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc, engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

