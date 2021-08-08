California State Teachers Retirement System Has $257,000 Holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.24 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

