California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $18.99 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $972.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.