California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Roitman acquired 55,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

GLRE opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $304.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

