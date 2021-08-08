California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Professional worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 38.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFHD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of PFHD opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

