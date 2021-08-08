California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,189 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 463,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $10.88 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

