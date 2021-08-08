California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 294 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $457,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

