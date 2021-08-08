California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,906 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -54.96, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

BRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

