Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 670.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.