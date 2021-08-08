Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

