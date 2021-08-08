Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $340,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $22.52 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

