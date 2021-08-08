Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

