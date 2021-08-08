Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

