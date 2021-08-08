Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $169.60 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

