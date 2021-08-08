Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

PSX stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

