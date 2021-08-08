Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $324,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 184,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

