Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

