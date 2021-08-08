Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.
Shares of DEN opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 685.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $58,151,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
