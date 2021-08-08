Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

CPE opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $7,286,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.