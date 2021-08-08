Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 786 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

