Captrust Financial Advisors Has $31,000 Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 261.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,581 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $34.51 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

