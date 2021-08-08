Captrust Financial Advisors Has $33,000 Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 960.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

