Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VREX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

