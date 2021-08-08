Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Drive Shack were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.45. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

