Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $45.78 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Cardano has a total market cap of $45.78 billion and approximately $1.94 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00281858 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00033560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023306 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,959,337,588 coins and its circulating supply is 32,096,757,142 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

