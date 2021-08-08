Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $295.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock worth $9,322,727 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

