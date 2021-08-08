Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

